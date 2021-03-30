NOPD investigating homicide on Boeing Street

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Monday night.
According to New Orleans police, detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of Boeing Street, just off Downman Road.
Police say an unidentified man was shot and killed at the scene around 8 p.m. on March 29.
No further details were immediately available.
