Crime

NOPD investigating homicide on Boeing Street

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Monday night.

According to New Orleans police, detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of Boeing Street, just off Downman Road.

Police say an unidentified man was shot and killed at the scene around 8 p.m. on March 29.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 10 for the latest information.

