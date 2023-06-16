NOPD investigating homicide on General DeGaulle Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times before he died, according to a press release.
At around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, NOPD was investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of General DeGaulle Drive.
They found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds who was eventually pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The NOPD has no additional information to share at this time.
"Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP," the press release said.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.