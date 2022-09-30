x
NOPD: Man, shot killed on I-10 East

Police say the victim died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on I-10 East near the US 90 Business/Slidell exit 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area around 7:57 p.m. When they arrived they found a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.

A man was inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

I-10 East is currently closed at the Airline Highway exit while police investigate.

Police are asking motorists to use a different route until the investigation has concluded.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.  

