NOPD: Man, shot killed on I-10 East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on I-10 East near the US 90 Business/Slidell exit
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area around 7:57 p.m. When they arrived they found a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.
A man was inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
I-10 East is currently closed at the Airline Highway exit while police investigate.
Police are asking motorists to use a different route until the investigation has concluded.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.