NOPD: Man, shot killed on I-10 East

Police say the victim died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on I-10 East near the US 90 Business/Slidell exit

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area around 7:57 p.m. When they arrived they found a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.

A man was inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

I-10 East is currently closed at the Airline Highway exit while police investigate.

Police are asking motorists to use a different route until the investigation has concluded.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide on I-10 East at Exit 234A. Initial information shows male gunshot wound victim has been pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/kgS1gvtb0E — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) October 1, 2022

Standstill traffic for miles on I-10 going into New Orleans. Police lights up ahead but unclear what exactly the situation is.



How do I know this? I’m stuck in it… trying to make it back in time for the 10PM news 😳 pic.twitter.com/jfJyFOU45Q — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) October 1, 2022

NOPD reports a man has been shot on I-10. Avoid this part of I-10 entirely. Traffic crawling for miles back from the crime scene. @wwltv pic.twitter.com/nAERthP4oG — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) October 1, 2022