NOPD investigating Gert Town homicide

This is a developing story.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Gert Town Wednesday night.

According to New Orleans police, one victim was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. Police did not say how serious their wounds are.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Thalia Street, near S. Jefferson Davis Parkway and Earhart Boulevard.

NOPD originally reported the location as the 1300 block of S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, but latest corrected the address to Thalia Street.

This is a developing story.