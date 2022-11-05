NOPD investigating homicide in Seventh Ward

The NOPD is reporting one man is dead.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue in the Seventh Ward.

Police responded to the call around 10:20 Tuesday night. EMS located the victim, a man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.