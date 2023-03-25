NOPD investigating homicide where a 22-year-old was shot to death

The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Villere Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating one where a 22-year-old man was fatally shot according to a press release.

The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Pauger and North Villere Streets.

The man was found with bullet wounds at the scene of the shooting and was transported to a local area hospital where he eventually died.

The press release said that the investigation is ongoing and they have no further information to share at this time.

"Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive," the press release said. "Homicide Detective J. Bakula is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867)."