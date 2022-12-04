NOPD investigating Lake Terrace homicide

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the intersection of Leroy Johnson and Lakeshore Drive on Monday night.

Police were called to the scene around 9:03 p.m. for aggravated battery by shooting. When they arrived they found a male victim seated in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will officially identify the victim and determine the cause of death, upon completion of the autopsy and notification of kin.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.