NOPD investigating late night shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is currently investigating a shooting that took place just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers.

NOPD says a male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by EMS. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867