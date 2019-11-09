NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are now investigating the death of a toddler in May, after the coroner's office ruled the death a homicide in an autopsy released Wednesday.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Brooke Sherman died from multiple blunt trauma injuries. She was killed May 8 in the 1000 block of Newton Street in Algiers, according to investigators.

The New Orleans Police Department stepped in Wednesday after the coroner's report ruled the death a homicide. In a tweet, police said they will "thoroughly review the information contained in the autopsy report."

No arrests have been announced in the case.

