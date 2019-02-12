NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the street in New Orleans East Monday morning.

According to NOPD, a man was shot in the 4400 block of Werner Drive, near Chef Menteur Highway.

Police found the man dead in the middle of the street on their arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

