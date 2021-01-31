NOPD investigating fatal stabbing in Holy Cross neighborhood

This is the second murder in New Orleans Sunday, with another body being found in a car in New Orleans East earlier in the day.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating after a man was killed in the Holy Cross neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:25 p.m. near the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue, according to the NOPD.

Initial reports show a male victim who was declared dead at the scene.

That victim has not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, and police have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the killing.

This is the second murder in New Orleans Sunday, with another body being found in a car in New Orleans East earlier in the day.

