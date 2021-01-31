x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD investigating fatal stabbing in Holy Cross neighborhood

This is the second murder in New Orleans Sunday, with another body being found in a car in New Orleans East earlier in the day.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating after a man was killed in the Holy Cross neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

The incident was reported around 1:25 p.m. near the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue, according to the NOPD. 

Initial reports show a male victim who was declared dead at the scene. 

That victim has not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, and police have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the killing. 

This is the second murder in New Orleans Sunday, with another body being found in a car in New Orleans East earlier in the day. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020