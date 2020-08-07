NOPD investigating murder in New Orleans East as violence continues

It's the 87th homicide under NOPD investigation since January.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, the unidentified victim was found around 12:30 a.m. after officers were called to the 5900 block of Airway Street in the Pines Village area.

Officers reportedly found the man unresponsive at the front of a house, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's body was removed from the scene and will be identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. An official cause of death will also be released.

Neither a potential suspect nor motive for the shooting were immediately released by police officials.

Detectives opened a homicide investigation into the attack and said no further information. It's the seventh such investigation in less than a week.

More than a dozen shootings have left seven people dead and more injured in New Orleans since the start of the Fourth of July weekend last Friday.

This is the 87th homicide under NOPD investigation in 2020. That compares to 64 murders this time last year - a 37% increase.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the NOPD homicide unit at 658-5300, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

