NOPD investigating New Orleans East homicide near Crowder Boulevard

The homicide occurred in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road East.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road East.

Police say a victim was shot a little after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

There is currently no information on the identity of the victim, nor is there any information on a suspect or motive at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This particular area has been a hotspot for crime in recent months.