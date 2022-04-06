NOPD investigating New Orleans East homicide near Crowder Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road East.
Police say a victim was shot a little after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
There is currently no information on the identity of the victim, nor is there any information on a suspect or motive at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This particular area has been a hotspot for crime in recent months.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.