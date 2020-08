Police say the victim, an adult male, is at the hospital in stable condition.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on I-10 in New Orleans East Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened on I-10 East between the Bullard and Michoud exits.

Police say the victim, an adult male, is at the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.