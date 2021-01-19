NOPD investigating St. Roch homicide

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans' St. Roch neighborhood.

According to NOPD, someone was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Marigny Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

No information was immediately available on the victim or situation surrounding the shooting.

