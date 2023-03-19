NOPD investigating Sunday afternoon homicide in New Orleans

A woman was reportedly shot and killed at the intersection of Florida Street and New Orleans Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide where a woman was shot and killed at the intersection of Florida Street and New Orleans Street, according to an NOPD spokesperson.

The NOPD said they were notified of this homicide at around 2:11 p.m. on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that a woman sustained at least one gunshot wound to her body and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The NOPD said they will send a press release later.