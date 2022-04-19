NOPD investigating Tuesday afternoon New Orleans East homicide

Police have not yet named a suspect.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called out to the 300 block of Ridgeway Boulevard on the edge of New Orleans East, near Highway 11 and the Rigolets. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and declared him dead on the scene.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 4:04 p.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police did not share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.