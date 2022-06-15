NOPD investigating Tuesday night Central City homicide

There is no information currently available on a suspect.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City Tuesday night that resulted in the death of a male victim.

Police were notified just before 7:30 p.m. of a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later died at the hospital.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or a motive in this incident.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867