NEW ORLEANS - People who live in the University Section in Uptown New Orleans call a pair of recent break-ins in their neighborhood a bit unsettling.

Both of the suspected aggravated burglaries happened in broad daylight.

"We personally have never had any experience with anything like that," said Tulane student Henry Kuczynski. "Our block has generally been pretty safe. This is sort of a more recent development I would have to say."

Police say the man who lives in the upstairs apartment of a building in the 7500 block of Willow Street reported a burglary shortly after two, Wednesday afternoon. According to the victim, four men tied him up, demanded drugs and cash and took off with his wallet, cellphone and car.

"It is hard seeing how many of these things happen and specifically to students who live in our area. Certain parts of the neighborhood are certainly less safe, people who come here from other states might not know that," Kuczynski said.

There was another break-in on Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Broadway just around the corner from the earlier incident.

Police say in that case two intruders tied up several students and also appeared to be looking for drugs.

The suspects were caught on video surveillance walking into a nearby store.

Leigh Jervey lives in the building where the students were robbed.

"My immediate thought was to get as far away from here as possible," Jervey said. "I have been staying in a hotel and with family members in the area."

The Tulane University student also said the break-in left her feeling pretty petrified.

"I felt safe until this moment and it's kind of scary for the entire Tulane community, knowing that this can happen and they got away with it and it was easy for them to execute the whole thing," Jervey said.

Tulane sent out an alert notifying students about the crimes.

"I get all the crime alerts to my email, so I definitely have been locking my door more often than usual. I definitely don't go out of my house at night, alone," said Tulane student Hanna Walton.

At this point, police don't think the two break-ins are related.

This story was produced with help from our partners at the uptownmessenger.com.

