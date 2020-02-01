NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot and killed on New Year's Day in New Orleans.

NOPD homicide detectives are investigating two homicide scenes as of Wednesday night.

The first shooting of the year happened in New Orleans East.

According to New Orleans police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kinneil Road around 2 p.m. to investigate the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he died.

During the investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Willowbrae Drive, close to the corner of Morrison and Wright roads. The victim had fled to Kinneil Road after being wounded.

The second shooting happened in Central City, near the intersection of Louisiana and Claiborne Avenue.

Police say a man was fatally shot, but details are still scarce.

A woman was also struck by a vehicle at the time of the shooting near that intersection on Louisiana Avenue. Her condition is unknown and it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

