NOPD investigating Wednesday night Central City homicide

The shooting occurred just before midnight on South Rocheblave Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a man in Central City.

Officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street, where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.