New Orleans police investigating Wednesday night Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at around 10:30 in the 4100 block of Davey Street, in Gentilly.

Police discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. When police arrived, one was still at the scene while the other went to the hospital via private vehicle.

The conditions of the victims is unknown, nor is there currently any information on a suspect.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867