x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD investigates 3 overnight shootings across New Orleans

All of the shootings are under investigation.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were injured in 3 separate shootings overnight in New Orleans NOPD says.

The first shooting happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Philip Street. Police say an adult female sustained at least one gunshot wound to her body in the shooting.

Then about an hour later, a man was wounded in a shooting in the 3300 block of Danneel Street. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown.

Then shortly after 2:00 a.m. a man was shot in the 500 block of Poydras Street. His condition is also unknown at this time.

All of the shootings are under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Missing kayaker faked death to escape rape charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out