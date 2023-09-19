NOPD investigates 3 overnight shootings across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were injured in 3 separate shootings overnight in New Orleans NOPD says.
The first shooting happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Philip Street. Police say an adult female sustained at least one gunshot wound to her body in the shooting.
Then about an hour later, a man was wounded in a shooting in the 3300 block of Danneel Street. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown.
Then shortly after 2:00 a.m. a man was shot in the 500 block of Poydras Street. His condition is also unknown at this time.
All of the shootings are under investigation.
