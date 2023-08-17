NOPD investigates double shooting on Veterans Boulevard near West End

It happened on Veterans Boulevard at Fleur De Lis Drive at the Orleans Parish line at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two people.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Veterans Boulevard at Fleur De Lis Drive at the Orleans Parish line near the Office of Motor Vehicles building.

NOPD investigators are on the scene gathering evidence around a silver SUV which appears to have the tires and windows shot out from the shooting.

At least three dozen evidence markers can be seen scattered across the scene. Neighbors tell us they were awakened by the sound of dozens of gunshots. Two victims were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is also assisting NOPD on the scene. JPSO deputies have Veterans Eastbound closed at the scene and are redirecting traffic to Lake Avenue. Veterans Blvd westbound is closed at West End Boulevard.

