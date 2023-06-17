NOPD: Juvenile male shot, killed overnight

Police say they found the victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Elder Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood overnight.

Police say they responded to a call of a shot person around midnight in the 2600 block of Elder Street. They found the victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's identity and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.