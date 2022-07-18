NOPD: Juvenile boy wounded in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a young person was wounded in a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans on Monday morning.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Prince Lane off Downman Road.
The police department said initial reports show a juvenile male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The youth was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The NOPD did not share any additional details about the shooting, including any suspects or possible motives.
