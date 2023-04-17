NOPD: Man shot, killed in Florida Area neighborhood

Police say the man was shot in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street just before 2 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Florida Area neighborhood that left one man dead Monday.

Police say the man was shot in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street just before 2 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

The NOPD said they have no additional information available at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.