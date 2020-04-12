x
Crime

NOPD seeking suspect in armed robbery case

Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who struck Wednesday. 

The robber reportedly walked into a store in the 2000 block of Gentilly Boulevard just before midnight and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the cashier. 

Police say the cashier handed over money from the till and the robber fled on foot.

Authorities released a surveillance camera screenshot of the suspect from the incident in the hope that somebody will recognize him. 

Credit: NOPD

Anybody with information about the incident is being asked by police to call the NOPD or Crimestoppers. 

