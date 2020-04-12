NOPD seeking suspect in armed robbery case

Police say the cashier handed over money from the till and the robber fled on foot.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who struck Wednesday.

The robber reportedly walked into a store in the 2000 block of Gentilly Boulevard just before midnight and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the cashier.

Authorities released a surveillance camera screenshot of the suspect from the incident in the hope that somebody will recognize him.

Anybody with information about the incident is being asked by police to call the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

