NOPD looking for getaway vehicle used in 9-year-old's 7th Ward killing

Police say three people in black clothing and face masks were seen in the getaway car.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators have released new details about people believed to be responsible for a triple shooting that killed a 9-year-old and injured two teenagers, and released a photo of the car they think the perpetrators fled in.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Pauger Street in the Seventh Ward around 5 p.m. Monday.

New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said the victims, who were all friends, were approached on foot by at least one suspect, who opened fire on them.

Ferguson said one of the victims, the 9-year-old, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. A 13-year-old was shot in the leg and a girl police say is 15 or 16 was shot in the stomach.

The 9-year-old victim has been identified by his father as Davonte Bryant. Read more here.

Police later released an image of a white, two-door Jeep Wrangler they say may have been the getaway vehicle used after the shooting.

Investigators said no license plate was on the vehicle at the time of the incident. It was occupied by three people in dark clothing, hoodies and face masks.

No information was released about a motive or possible suspects in the triple shooting. Ferguson said more updates would come as investigators confirmed information.

"This is a very active investigation," he said. "This is the very beginning stages of the investigation."

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

"I am pleading with you, the community, to come forward with any information," Ferguson said. "We do not want any street justice. We do not want any more blood on our streets."

