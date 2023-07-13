NOPD looking for person of interest in July 7 homicide

Devyn Spikes is not a suspect but detectives believe he has information vital to the case.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department are looking for a person of interest in the Salem Drive homicide on July 7 that resulted in a man who was shot to death.

The NOPD has identified 20-year-old Devyn Spikes as a person of interest, according to a press release.

The NOPD said that Spikes is not wanted as a suspect but may have vital information to their case and they wish to speak to him.

"Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Devyn Spikes is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867," the press release said.