NOPD looking into Sunday homicide in Little Woods area

The incident happened in the 7200 block of Morrison Road, Sunday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 7200 block of Morrison Road, Sunday night.

Investigation shows there was only one victim.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.