NOPD looking into unclassified death turned homicide in Fifth District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Fifth District.

The incident happened Friday in the 2800 block of Almonaster Avenue.

According to the NOPD the incident has been under investigation since earlier in the day and was being investigated as an unclassified death.

Detectives said that after reviewing the evidence and circumstances, it is now being labeled as a homicide.

Police said the investigation is still going on.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867