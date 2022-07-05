NOPD looking for suspects accused of burglarizing cars in Eighth District

The suspects are accused of smashing the windows of multiple cars in a parking garage in the Eighth District.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for assistance in identifying and locating multiple suspects who allegedly burglarized multiple cars in an Eighth District parking garage, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the suspects entered a parking garage in the 900 block of Gravier St. on the morning of July 4.

After taking an elevator to the 10th floor, the press release says that the suspects started smashing the windows of multiple vehicles floor by floor from the 10th to the third floor of the garage.

The NOPD says that one of the suspects was cut from broken glass and left blood on the scene. The suspects fled on foot heading north on Gravier St. Their current whereabouts are unknown.