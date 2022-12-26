2 killed, 4 injured in Lower 9th Ward mass shooting NOPD says

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward which left at least 2 people dead and four other people injured.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue and was reported to police at about 12:38 a.m. Monday morning.

Two victims were pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the other four victims were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to initial police reports, a 19-year-old male, and a 19-year-old female, were killed in the shooting. The shooting also injured a 17-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, and two 18-year-old males Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with WWL-TV for the latest information when it becomes available.