NOPD: Suspect arrested in the Julia Street stabbing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the man they say is the suspect in a deadly April stabbing.

According to officers, 41-year-old Jason Paul Porche was arrested Friday for a homicide that happened on April 25 in the 2100 block of Julia Street.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, NOPD responded to a medical call at the address and when they arrived they said a man was found suffering from a number of stab wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

After further investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives identified Porche as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for one count of second-degree murder, according to the NOPD.

Police said he is now booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center.