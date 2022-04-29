NOPD: Suspect arrested in the Julia Street stabbing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the man they say is the suspect in a deadly April stabbing.
According to officers, 41-year-old Jason Paul Porche was arrested Friday for a homicide that happened on April 25 in the 2100 block of Julia Street.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, NOPD responded to a medical call at the address and when they arrived they said a man was found suffering from a number of stab wounds to his body.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
After further investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives identified Porche as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for one count of second-degree murder, according to the NOPD.
Police said he is now booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.