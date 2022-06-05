NOPD makes same-day arrest in St. Roch homicide

Shawn May was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of negligent homicide and one count obstruction of justice.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman in St. Roch Friday.

Officers arrested Shawn A. May, 19, for negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened around 12:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of Painters Street near N. Roman Street. Officers were called to the scene after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives developed May as a suspect and were able to locate him soon after. According to NOPD, detectives questioned May and determined he was the shooter.

May was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of negligent homicide and one count obstruction of justice.