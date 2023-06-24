Man shot, killed in Leonidas neighborhood, NOPD says

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the Leonidas neighborhood Saturday.

Police say the man was shot around 12:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Leonidas Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

No other information is available at this time.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death, but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.