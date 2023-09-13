NOPD: Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff

The SWAT team was called in around 2:45 p.m. when the suspect refused to come out of a home in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested after after a 7-hour standoff at a home in Gentilly Tuesday night.

The SWAT team was called in around 2:45 p.m. when the suspect refused to come out of a home in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.

Police say he was wanted for hit and run on a neighbor's car. Investigators are also looking into whether or not he is responsible for two other hit-and-runs.

The suspect was arrested without incident just after 10 p.m.

Police have not said what charges he faces.