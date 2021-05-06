NOPD: Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Treme

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Marais Street

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is in custody after a deadly stabbing in a New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood stabbing on Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Marais Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a man inside a home with a stab wound. That man would later be pronounced dead at the scene, and the NOPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

The police department says investigators were tipped off about a man in a nearby area matching a description of the attacker. Officers detained 37-year-old William E. Reese Jr. for questioning and later determined that he was involved in the stabbing, the NOPD said.

Reese was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a second-degree murder charge. The NOPD said he also had an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300.