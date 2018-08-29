Police arrested a man for several robberies in Algiers, including the robbery of a food truck.

Derrick Pickens, 40, was arrested Tuesday in the 1000 block of Teche Street.

According to NOPD, Pickens is believed to have robbed a food truck in Algiers on March 14 around 8:20 p.m. Pickens returned to the same food truck on March 21 around 8 p.m. and attempted to rob the truck a second time, but was not successful.

Police say when Pickens returned that second time, the owner of the food truck armed himself and shot at Pickens once before he fled the scene.

Pickens is also believed to be responsible for a purse snatching that occurred last fall in the 400 block of Pelican Avenue. He has been arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish jail for purse snatching, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

© 2018 WWL