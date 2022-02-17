NOPD: Man arrested for firing 27 shots, claimed to be robbed

Investigators determined no robbery took place and they believe Moore claimed he was robbed to cover up his involvement in the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for firing approximately 27 shots near the intersection of Conti and Dauphine Street on January 7.

Police say John Moore dropped his property at the scene of the incident after the shooting and later that morning he filed a police report using an alias.

In the police report, Moore claimed that he was robbed in the 800 block of Conti Street.

Investigators determined no robbery took place and they say Moore claimed he was robbed to cover up his involvement in the shooting.

NOPD detectives arrested Moore at his home on Tuesday and believe they found the firearm he used in the crime.