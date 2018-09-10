Police arrested a 28-year-old man in a double shooting that occurred in the Little Woods area Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 14000 block of Wales Street shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene and found a 23-year-old man lying in the doorway of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, according to NOPD.

Officers learned that another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound to the chest area. She later died.

Detectives were able to identify 28-year-old Kenneth Augustine as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest for two counts of second degree murder.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 504-658-5300.

