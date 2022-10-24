NOPD: Man barricaded inside a home with a child, threatening to harm himself

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently on the scene investigating an incident where a man barricaded himself and his child inside a home near Pontchartrain Park.
The man is threatening to harm himself, according to investigators.
Police say the home is in the 5400 block of Seminary Place. NOPD SWAT and negotiators have been working since around 2:00 a.m. for a peaceful resolution.
There is no other information available at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
