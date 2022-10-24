NOPD: Man barricaded inside a home with a child, threatening to harm himself

Police say the home is in the 5400 block of Seminary Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently on the scene investigating an incident where a man barricaded himself and his child inside a home near Pontchartrain Park.

The man is threatening to harm himself, according to investigators.

Police say the home is in the 5400 block of Seminary Place. NOPD SWAT and negotiators have been working since around 2:00 a.m. for a peaceful resolution.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨

We’re on scene here in the Pontchartrain Park area where a man has barricaded himself inside a home with his child inside in the 5400 Block of Seminary Place.

The street is blocked off from Odin to Mirabeau.

Details to come @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/Du4jdpNJSH — Leigha McNeil WWL-TV (@leigha_mcneil) October 24, 2022