NEW ORLEANS — A man escaped being mugged in the bathroom of a Bourbon Street club Sunday, according to a report filed with the New Orleans Police Department.

The victim told police that he was approached by an unknown suspect in the restroom of Bourbon Bandstand, a club and bar on the 400 block of Bourbon Street, Sunday morning.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim's hand and placed it on a concealed firearm in the suspect's waistband and then showed the gun to the victim, telling him to hand over his money.

The victim told police he fled the bathroom without giving any money to the suspect.

NOPD officers are still investigating the incident, but have not released any additional details about the attempted robbery or a description of the suspect.