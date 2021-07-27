NOPD: Man fatally stabbed in Canal Street brawl

Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical fight when the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man was stabbed to death in a fight on Canal Street early Tuesday morning.

The fatal stabbing happened at the intersection of Canal and Carondelet streets around 1:20 a.m., according to the NOPD. The intersection is on the dividing line between the French Quarter and the CBD.

Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical fight when the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

NOPD officials did not provide specific details about any suspect in the killing or what led to the fight in the first place.

