NEW ORLEANS- Police are looking into a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in the St. Roch neighborhood.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Deers Street.

Police say a man was found shot to death inside of a burning vehicle. The identity of the man has not been released. Police are currently searching for a suspect and a motive.

No other information has been shared at this time.

If anyone has any information on this homicide they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

