NOPD: Man found shot dead in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Police say a passerby found a that had been shot in the 2600 block of Charbonnet St. near Florida Ave around 12:35 p.m.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

