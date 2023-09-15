x
Crime

NOPD: Man found shot dead in Lower Ninth Ward

The victim was declared dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. 

Police say a passerby found a that had been shot in the 2600 block of Charbonnet St. near Florida Ave around 12:35 p.m.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. 

No other information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news. 

