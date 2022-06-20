NOPD: Man found shot dead in New Orleans East

The victim died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.

Police say they received multiple calls reporting a body found near the corner of Parc Brittany and Lake Forest Boulevard.

When police arrived they found the man with a single gunshot wound to his body. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.