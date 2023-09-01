x
Crime

NOPD: One man dead after traffic fatality in Tremé neighborhood

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after being hit by a car at an intersection in the Tremé neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

The crash happened at around 8:30 last night at Esplanade Avenue and North Broad Street.

Police say a man was walking across the street when he was hit by a vehicle.  EMS declared the man dead at the scene. 

The driver did remain on the scene, and a toxicology test is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

