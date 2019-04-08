NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating an apparent double shooting that left a man dead in Mid-City Saturday night.

New Orleans Police officials said that two men were reportedly shot in the 400 block of S. Genois Street, a block away from Finn McCool's Irish Pub on Banks Street.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and later died there, NOPD officials said. The other victim's condition was not listed.

Officials announced the shooting at 9:25 p.m. Saturday and few details were immediately available. No motive or suspects in the attack were announced.

Police said a homicide investigation was underway and the identity of the deceased victim would be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.